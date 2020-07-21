The Israeli military said in a statement the court also ordered Jabarin to pay 1,250,000 shekels ($365,000) in damages to Fuld’s family.
Fuld, a 45-year-old father of four, lived in the settlement of Efrat and was an outspoken Israel advocate on social media.
The military demolished the Jabarin family home in the southern West Bank village of Yatta in January 2019. Israel claims home demolitions serve as a deterrent to potential attackers, but critics say the tactic amounts to collective punishment that inflames hostility.
