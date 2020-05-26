“Celebration,” said Manny Waks, an advocate for the victims, wrote on Facebook in a liveblog from the courtroom. “Goosebumps throughout my body.”
“OMG!!!” wrote Dassi Ehrlich, one of Malka’s alleged victims.
The Associated Press does not usually identify alleged victims of sexual abuse, but Ehrlich and her two sisters have spoken publicly about their allegations against Leifer.
Leifer has been fighting extradition from Israel for six years, and the legal wrangle to bring her before an Australian court has caused a diplomatic strain between the allies.
Leifer’s lawyers had challenged a finding by a psychiatric panel that she was fit to stand trial.
Her accusers expect Tuesday’s decision to clear the way for a quick extradition to Australia.
