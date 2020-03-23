Clashes often erupt in the West Bank between Israelis and Palestinians but have dipped considerably since the outbreak of the coronavirus.
In Israel, daily life has largely shut down with more then 1,200 people testing positive for the new virus. One patient has died and 24 are in serious condition.
In the West Bank, 57 cases have been diagnosed so far, the majority of them in Bethlehem. The Palestinian prime minister has ordered a lock down and in Gaza, two cases have been diagnosed in patients who returned from Pakistan.
