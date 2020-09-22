Ginsburg died Friday at age 87.
The kibbutz’ Facebook page was adorned with a banner of its new name beneath a picture of Ginsburg. “We salute Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg 1933-2020 and are changing the kibbutz’ name for just a week,” the picture read.
Elad Tesler, a kibbutz member, wrote on Facebook that the idea came from kibbutz dwellers who were honoring “an American Supreme Court justice, a Jew, a champion of human rights in general and of women’s rights specifically. An inspiring, brave woman.”
