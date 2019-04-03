JERUSALEM — An Israeli shot and killed a Palestinian who he said tried to attack him with a knife near the West Bank city of Nablus.

A Nablus hospital says another Palestinian was moderately wounded in Wednesday’s shooting.

The Israeli military says an Israeli civilian shot a Palestinian who attempted to carry out a stabbing. Israel’s Beilinson hospital says the Palestinian later died of his wounds.

The Israeli man told local media the Palestinian “jumped on the car with a knife and tried to open the door.”

Since 2015, Palestinians have killed over 50 Israelis in West Bank stabbings, shootings and car-ramming attacks. Israeli forces have killed over 260 Palestinians in that same period. Israel says most were attackers, but clashes between protesters and soldiers have also turned deadly.

