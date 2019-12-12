Critics say the order is designed less to combat anti-Semitism than to have a chilling effect on free speech and to crack down on campus critics of Israel.

In a statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu countered that free speech was not limitless.

“Free speech is not carte blanche for anti-Semitic attacks on the Jewish people and the state of Israel,” Netanyahu said.

The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against the Israeli government for its treatment of Palestinians has become more prominent on some U.S. college campuses. Israel has marked the movement as a major threat and has spent years trying to rein it in.

It has also urged allies to hold back the boycott movement, whose supporters deny anti-Semitism charges and describe themselves as critical of Israeli policies, not the Jewish people.

