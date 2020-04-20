The agreement, following weeks of tense negotiations and brinksmanship, comes as Israel confronts a burgeoning coronavirus outbreak. Gantz, who had spent a year battling to unseat the prime minister, cited the outbreak for his willingness to serve with Netanyahu, whom he had repeatedly called "unfit to lead."
Details of the arrangement were still emerging, but the two sides have agreed to divvy up dozens of ministries and to rotate the prime minister’s job, allowing the embattled Netanyahu to stay in power at least for now.
The deal represents a triumph for Netanyahu, who has pushed relentlessly to extend his record run at the top of Israeli politics. Critics have bemoaned and observers marveled that Israel’s longest-serving prime minister has once again outrun the political obituaries written for him after his party and its allies failed to regain their majority in three straight national elections and he was indicted on corruption charges along the way.