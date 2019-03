TEL AVIV, Israel — The Israeli military said air raid warning sirens were triggered in Tel Aviv on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear if the city was under attack or if a false alarm had set off the sirens.

Tel Aviv has not been attacked by rocket or missile fire since a 2014 war with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

