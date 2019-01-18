JERUSALEM — Israeli forces have demolished the family home of a Palestinian charged with fatally stabbing an American-Israeli settler several months ago.

Israeli soldiers surrounded Khalil Jabarin’s home in the southern West Bank village of Yatta early Friday. His apartment was destroyed with explosives after the family cleared out.

Jabarin, 17, was accused of killing the U.S.-born settler activist Ari Fuld at a mall near a West Bank settlement in September. Footage showed Fuld firing at his attacker before collapsing.

The military says dozens of Palestinians protesting the demolition hurled rocks toward the forces, who responded with “riot dispersal means,” which usually refers to rubber-tipped bullets and tear gas.

While Israel claims home demolitions serve as a deterrent to potential attackers, critics say the tactic amounts to collective punishment that inflames hostility.

