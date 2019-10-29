Hamas’ drones have mostly been used for reconnaissance along the border with Israel. Israel has acknowledged intercepting at least three unmanned craft over Gaza in recent months.

In September, Israel said a drone from Gaza dropped explosives on an army vehicle near the perimeter fence dividing Gaza from Israel. No militant group claimed responsibility. The military hit several Hamas-affiliated targets in response.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD