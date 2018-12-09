File - In this Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018 file photo, Palestinians pray by the body of Mohammed Habali 22, during his funeral in the Tulkarem refugee camp near the West Bank city of Tulkarem. The Israeli military says it has opened an investigation into the death of Habali after a video surfaced appearing to show him being shot in the back. The security-camera video shows Habali walking in an alleyway holding a stick when he is shot from behind and falls down on his face. (Majdi Mohammed/Associated Press)

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military on Sunday said it has opened an investigation into the death of a 22-year-old Palestinian man in the West Bank after a video surfaced appearing to show him being shot in the back.

The security-camera video, obtained from a local restaurant in the town of Tulkarem, shows Mohammed Habali walking in an alleyway holding a stick when he is shot from behind and falls down on his face.

Several other young males are standing nearby or walking away in the same direction — sometimes looking back — apparently to keep their distance from Israeli troops. No soldiers are seen in the video.

In a statement Sunday, the military confirmed that it was conducting an “operational activity” in Tulkarem last week when dozens of Palestinians began hurling stones at the soldiers. It gave no further details on the operation, but the military often carries out arrest raids in the West Bank.

The army said that soldiers responded to the stone throwers with “riot dispersal means” and live fire.

It said military police are now investigating the shooting. It gave no details on when the probe would be completed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.