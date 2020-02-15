The Islamic militant group Hamas, which seized power in Gaza from rival Palestinian forces in 2007, has largely observed an informal cease-fire with Israel as Egyptian and U.N. mediators have tried to bring about a more lasting truce.

Hamas has curbed rocket fire in exchange for the easing of a blockade imposed on Gaza by Israel and Egypt after the militants seized power.

Israel holds Hamas responsible for all rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, even attacks claimed by other factions. It often responds by striking militant infrastructure. There have been several such exchanges in recent weeks, with no casualties on either side.