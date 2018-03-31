JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says one of its drones has crashed in southern Lebanon because of a technical failure.

The military says Saturday’s incident is being investigated but that there was no risk of any sensitive information being leaked.

Israel typically uses its unmanned aerial vehicles to conduct surveillance and gather intelligence along its borders. The drones have become a regular part of modern warfare and Israel in February shot down an Iranian one that infiltrated its airspace.

In September, Israel shot down a Hezbollah surveillance drone that veered too close to the Syrian border with Israel. The military said the unmanned aircraft was Iranian-made and launched from a Damascus airport before it was shot down near the Israeli-controlled side of the Golan Heights.

Israel and Hezbollah fought a monthlong war in 2006.

