A woman looks at “Fashion Statements: Decoding Israeli Dress” exhibition at Israel Museum in Jerusalem, Thursday, June 14, 2018. (Caron Creighton/Associated Press)

JERUSALEM — An exhibit showcasing 100 years of fashion in the Holy Land is opening this week at Jerusalem’s Israel Museum.

Timed to coincide with Israel’s 70th anniversary, “Fashion Statements: Decoding Israeli Dress” features over 150 outfits by local designers, ranging from the late 19th century to present day.

Curator Efrat Assaf-Shapira says the exhibit looks at “inspiration and influences” over the decades. She says the outfits also help trace “historical moments” in the life of Israel.

She says Israeli fashion has many cultural and ideological influences. One section even incorporates patterns of the kaffiyeh, the black and white scarf associated with Palestinian nationalism. One dress, styled by Rojy Ben-Joseph following the 1967 war, comes from her “hope for a dialogue” between Israelis and Palestinians, Assaf-Shapira said.

The exhibition runs through February.

