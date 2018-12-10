Israeli soldiers conduct a search for suspects of a shooting attack yesterday in the West Bank City of Ramallah, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. Israeli officials say seven people have been wounded, one critically, in a shooting by a suspected Palestinian assailant outside a Jewish settlement of Ofra in the West Bank. (Majdi Mohammed/Associated Press)

JERUSALEM — Israeli officials say seven people have been wounded, one critically, in a shooting by a suspected Palestinian assailant outside a Jewish settlement in the West Bank.

The Magen David Adom rescue service said the Israelis were standing at a bus stop at the entrance to Ofra, a settlement in the northern West Bank, when they were shot.

The rescue service says a 21-year-old woman was shot in her upper body and is in critical condition. The other wounded included two 16-year-old girls who were lightly hurt.

The Israeli military says the shots were fired from a Palestinian vehicle. It says troops in the area opened fire and were searching for the vehicle.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.