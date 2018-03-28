JERUSALEM — The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he was discharged from a hospital after a brief stay for an infection.

It said Wednesday morning that a series of tests showed the 68-year-old was suffering from a “minor viral infection of his upper respiratory tract.” It said his doctors had recommended rest and prescribed medication.

Netanyahu’s doctors admitted him late Tuesday with a high temperature and a cough. He had suffered a throat infection about two weeks ago.

Netanyahu has been battling a slew of corruption allegations in recent months, and police have recommended he be indicted on charges related to two cases. He has denied any wrongdoing.

