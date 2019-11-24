His typically talkative ministers have remained noticeably silent. This has been their first public appearances since the attorney general’s announcement Thursday.

Netanyahu’s party has long pledged loyalty to its leader. But his top rival within the party is calling for an immediate primary vote to replace him, sowing the first seeds of rebellion.

Replacing Netanyahu offers perhaps the most likely option of preventing a looming third election within a year.

