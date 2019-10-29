The Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray, currently has separate sections for men and women, in adherence with Orthodox custom.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government reached had agreed to upgrade a mixed prayer area, welcomed by pluralistic Jewish movements that make up a majority of Diaspora Jews.
But under ultra-Orthodox pressure, Netanyahu shelved the plan, straining relations with overseas Jewish communities.
