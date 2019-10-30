Amir was convicted in 1996 and is serving a life sentence for the November 1995 killing of Rabin, who spearheaded the peace process with the Palestinians.

Netanyahu, who was the opposition leader at the time, had been accused of inciting anti-Rabin sentiment ahead of the assassination.

Media quoted Netanyahu as condemning Kedar’s “nonsense” about Amir on Wednesday. Bar-Ilan University said Kedar’s views don’t reflect the school’s.

