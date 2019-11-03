In the recording, Yair Netanyahu and his friends make disparaging comments about strippers, waitresses and other women. He also brags how his father pushed through a controversial natural gas deal that benefited the father of one of his friends.
Yair Netanyahu filed a $280,000 defamation suit against Rozen last year.
After the video was made public, the often-combative younger Netanyahu quickly apologized.
