Police say a 60-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of heading the group and “committing severe offenses” against those under his influence. He and eight female accomplices are suspected of isolating some 50 women in the complex, along with children between the ages of 1-5, and keeping them out of contact with their families and the outside world.
The prime suspect, who was not named, is also suspected of stealing money and delving out various forms of punishment.
Superintendent Isaac Simon said victims of the cult were held in “very cramped conditions and difficult sanitary conditions.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.