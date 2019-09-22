In last week’s vote, Benny Gantz’s centrist Blue and White party won 33 seats in the 120-seat parliament, while incumbent Benjamin Netanyahu’s conservative Likud took 31 seats. Neither can muster a majority coalition with their traditional smaller allies. The emerging compromise appears to be some form of unity government between the two, though both insist upon leading it.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.