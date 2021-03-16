By Associated PressMarch 16, 2021 at 7:22 a.m. UTCJERUSALEM — Israeli researchers announce discovery of new Dead Sea scroll fragments dating back to 2nd century, first in 60 years.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy