Human Rights Watch says neither the group nor Shakir has called for an outright boycott of Israel. It says Shakir, who is a U.S. citizen, is being targeted for the group’s opposition to Israel’s West Bank Jewish settlements and its calls for companies to stop working with the settlements.
Tuesday’s decision had been delayed for months and Shakir now appears cleared for deportation.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD