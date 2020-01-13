Israeli law doesn’t allow any possession of marijuana, though amounts smaller than 15 grams are considered to be for personal use and carry a lesser charge.
The Jordanian state security judge rejected Kotov’s argument, saying he had violated Jordanian law.
Israel and Jordan signed a peace treaty 25 years ago, but relations have cooled in recent years over the stalled Israeli-Palestinian peace process and Israeli policies in annexed east Jerusalem, where Jordan has custodianship over Muslim holy sites.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.