On Monday, the Israeli government approved a “safety net” meant to offer benefits to unemployed Israelis and aid to struggling business for a year, but protesters have continued.
Other protests focusing on opposition to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were also held in Jerusalem and elsewhere in the country. Police fired water cannons at protesters in Jerusalem who blocked roads.
Israel appeared to have largely contained a first wave of coronavirus infections earlier this year, but a reopening that critics say was hasty sent infections soaring and the country has begun to reimpose new restrictions on gatherings. The crisis has battered the economy and sent unemployment skyrocketing.
The number of Israelis who have died from COVID-19 is nearing 400 and officials have reported about 47,000 confirmed casesof coronavirus infections.
