Israel’s political system is in disarray following the second inconclusive election of the year, making it unlikely Netanyahu would ask — or receive — parliamentary immunity from prosecution.

The indictment says he will stand trial in a Jerusalem district court and also names 333 witnesses the attorney general may call upon to testify at the trial.

Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing and has rejected calls to resign.

