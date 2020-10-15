Mandelblit’s decision caps a months-long probe into the affair, which was also linked to a separate graft case related to a possible conflict of interest involving a $2 billion purchase of German submarines. Netanyahu was not deemed a suspect in that case but his close associates, including his personal attorney and cousin, are expected to be indicted.
According to Mandelblit’s statement, in 2007, Netanyahu bought shares worth $600,000 of a holding company owned by his American cousin Nathan Milikowsky — only to sell them back to his cousin for $4.3 million in 2010 amid a sale of one of the holding company’s firms.
That firm was a supplier to the German company Thyssenkrupp from which Israel purchased the submarines.
