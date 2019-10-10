The resolution aimed to prevent any of Netanyahu’s Likud party rivals from forming a government without the long-serving leader as prime minister in the event Netanyahu fails.
Netanyahu and his allies did not succeed in securing an outright majority in September’s repeat parliamentary elections. The prime minister is desperate to stay in office to fend off possible indictment on corruption charges.
