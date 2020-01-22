“Unlike the way things were presented by the media, my remarks were certainly not directed at people with any disability and if anyone was offended by my remarks I am very sorry for it,” Netanyahu said in a statement.
Netanyahu, Israel’s longest serving prime minister, seeks a fourth consecutive term in office, but twice failed to form a government in two inconclusive votes in 2019. He now faces a third parliamentary election after being indicted on corruption charges in November.
