JERUSALEM — Israel’s new military chief has taken office at a ceremony in Tel Aviv.

The 54-year-old Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi was promoted from major-general at the ceremony at the military headquarters, becoming the country’s 22nd military chief.

He replaces Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot, who is retiring after 40 years of service.

Israel’s army chiefs usually serve up to four years.

Kochavi’s inauguration comes as the military completed its operation to destroy Hezbollah’s tunnel network from Lebanon and as it appears to be dropping its ambiguity over hundreds of strikes it carried out against Iran in Syria.

Kochavi previously served as commander of military intelligence, chief of northern command and most recently as Eisenkot’s deputy chief of staff. He also commanded the Gaza division during Israel’s 2005 withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

