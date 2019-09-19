JERUSALEM — Israelis are coming to grips with an uncertain political future two days after an election that left the country’s two main political parties deadlocked and with no clear path to a coalition government.

With nearly 95 percent of votes counted Thursday, the Blue and White party stood at 33 seats in Israel’s 120-seat Parliament. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud stood at 32 seats. But with the election’s apparent kingmaker, Avigdor Lieberman, insisting on a secular government between the two, and Blue and White refusing to sit in such a coalition with Netanyahu still heading Likud, it was unclear what the way forward may be.