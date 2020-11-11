“The annual ceremony commemorating the end of the First World War at the non-Muslim cemetery of Jiddah, was the target of an explosive device attack,” according to a statement from the French Foreign Ministry first broadcast by France’s Europe 1 radio.
Although details remain unclear, the incident immediately recalled a knife attack on a security guard at the French Consulate in Jiddah late last month after France doubled down on defending caricatures of the prophet Muhammad, a stance that triggered protests and boycotts across the Muslim world.
France has defended the caricatures and the principle of free expression after a teacher was beheaded in October in the Paris suburbs for showing students those same images. Three people were subsequently killed in a knife attack in a basilica in Nice in a similar attack.
A man who answered the phone at the French Embassy in Riyadh declined to comment on Wednesday’s attack.
“France strongly condemns this cowardly attack that nothing can justify,” the French Foreign Ministry said, via Europe 1.
Kareem Fahim in Istanbul contributed to this report.