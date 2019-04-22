JERUSALEM — The Jerusalem municipality says it will “fix” a wave of fliers that have appeared in kindergartens city-wide forbidding entrance to “minorities,” using a Hebrew term considered code for Arabs.

After an anti-racism group brought attention to the fliers, the city said Monday it had followed “security protocol determined by the police and Education Ministry,” and promised to “correct” the posters, which were distributed a year and a half ago.

Noa Sattath, director of Israel’s Religious Action Center, said she noticed kindergarten security regulations this week featured the contentious rule, and pledged a lawsuit against the municipality if it did not take action.

Sattath called the fliers a “classic case of the dehumanization of Arabs in Israel,” where Arabs comprise 20 percent of the population and have faced decades of discrimination.

