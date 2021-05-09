History scholars say that a small Jewish community had existed for thousands of years in Sheikh Jarrah, around the tomb of Shimon Hatzadik, an ancient Jewish high priest, but fled the area when the city was divided in 1948 between Israel and Jordan. In 1956, Jordan and the United Nations built 28 small homes at Sheikh Jarrah, east of the Green Line, to house Palestinian refugees, who were joined by about 20 other Palestinian refugee families. The Palestinians paid rent to a “general custodian,” first under the auspices of Jordan that had controlled the land and then, after Israel conquered the land in 1967, to Israel.