AMMAN, Jordan — Jordan says it has agreed to host U.N-brokered negotiations between Yemen’s warring sides about a prisoner exchange.

The kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Jordan accepted a request by the special U.N. envoy for Yemen to host the talks but did not say when they would be held.

Yemen’s four-year war pits Iran-aligned Houthi rebels against an internationally recognized government supported by a Saudi-led coalition. In peace talks in Sweden last month, the sides agreed to a series of confidence-building measures, including an exchange of thousands of prisoners.

Implementation has been slow, marred by violence and ongoing distrust between the sides.

Last week, a Houthi drone attack on a military parade in the southern port city of Aden killed seven people, including the government’s military intelligence chief.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.