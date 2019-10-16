Al-Labadi, 32, who is of Palestinian descent, is being held in “administrative detention,” an Israeli policy that permits detaining people for months without formal charges.

Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency says she is detained “because of suspicion of her involvement in serious security violations,” without elaborating.

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry says the hunger strike “makes the need for her immediate release more urgent.”

Jordan and Egypt are the only Arab countries to have made peace with Israel.

