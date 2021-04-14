Growing economic malaise, a bloated public sector and rising unemployment pose some of the biggest challenges for King Abdullah II and serve as rallying points for critics, including some who have called for the king to be replaced by his half brother, Prince Hamzah bin Hussein.

Internal tensions surged into the open earlier this month as Abdullah ordered Hamzah and others detained.

“Tourism has stopped. So everything has stopped,” says Ayman al-Bdool, 31, who with the rest of his family works at a souvenir shop inside the Petra complex about 140 miles south of the capital, Amman.

“Everything here is related to tourism” he says, adding that most have been living on no income to speak of over the past year. “We’ve gone back to the life of our ancestors.”

People have begun to bake their own bread, harvest their own olives and cut meat out of their diets. Bedouin families have dipped into their savings. Such communities traditionally rely on one another, not government support, to survive.

Jordan’s government has implemented programs to support tourist institutions and families hit by the pandemic — but Jordan’s limited resources and pre-pandemic economic concerns have hampered its ability to help its citizens weather the worldwide crisis.

Unemployment hit 19 percent in 2019, rising to 23 percent in 2020, according to the Jordanian government’s Department of Statistics.

Jordan is far from being the only country whose tourist-heavy economy has been hit by the pandemic. But the pain is sharper than in many places. The country’s preexisting economic decline, “coupled with its woefully inadequate social safety net, have forced thousands of families to borrow money to pay for food, rent, medical expenses, and other life necessities,” a Human Rights Watch report said last month.

Bdool has four children, ranging in age from 4 to 14. His family has reverted to agriculture and herding sheep to make ends meet. But even paying for feed is expensive. He has no Internet, so his kids have been out of school.

“There was some government assistance, but it wasn’t that great of an assistance,” says Bdool. His family has benefited from a government jobs initiative, doing some labor work inside the archaeological site and clearing paths from fallen stones.

But the work was in November: Family members say they haven’t seen government assistance since.

“We never complain too much. Our life is simple,” says his cousin, Ibrahim al-Bdool. “But there were people who were destroyed. Those who have families, expenses and no income face a problem.”

Adding to residents’ ire about the economic crisis has been the perceived mishandling of the pandemic itself, and the curbing of voices that expressed criticism or dissent regarding governmental policies.

Last April, the Jordanian military arrested the owner and news director of Roya TV after the Jordanian channel aired a segment in which laborers complained about the lack of work due to a strict government-imposed lockdown.

The most problematic part, for the government media minders, seems to have been a quote from a worker in a poor neighborhood: “I need to feed my family, what should I do now? Should I resort to stealing or selling drugs? Should we start begging on the streets?”

Another journalist was detained after he wrote an editorial criticizing the government for vaccinating ministers before an official announcement of the arrival of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Only 1.2 percent of Jordan’s population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Clampdowns on free expression have long been a mainstay in Jordanian life: Such limitations used to be largely accepted in exchange for the social stability that Jordan affords residents, but the pandemic-era economic crunch has tested the public’s tolerance.

Fury rose last month when Sakher Dudin, the government spokesman and minister of information, said “heads will roll” following the leak of an official document on new coronavirus restrictions.

The kingdom’s anti-terrorism and cybersecurity laws entrench self-censorship in daily life — but a year of economic decline has occasionally driven people to protest. As recently as last month, angry citizens have called on Hamzah to take over from King Abdullah, both on social media and in demonstrations.

Earlier this month, such dissent trickled into the ranks of the royal family: Hamzah released a video on April 3 saying he was under house arrest. The leaked video followed a number of arrests that night of individuals the government said had been plotting with foreign entities to disrupt the country’s stability and security.

A recording later emerged of the head of the army asking the prince to refrain from speaking or meeting with nonfamily members, and to cease tweeting. The prince yelled a line that struck a chord with many a citizen: “I am a free Jordanian.”

Public dissent has increased since 2018, when widespread protests indirectly called out the king — a previous “red line” in the country.

“These affective protests also register deep-seated and ongoing frustration toward the regime’s commitment to neoliberal reforms as well as its reliance on expansive foreign aid both to shore up a flailing economy and bolster its repressive capacity to secure its authority,” Jillian Schwedler, a professor of political science at Hunter College, writes in her upcoming book, “Protesting Jordan.”

A key thread in Jordan’s relative stability remains tourism, which accounted for nearly 14 percent of the country’s gross domestic product in 2019, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

Petra alone that year was visited by more than 1.1 million tourists. Pre-pandemic projections estimated a nearly 10 percent bump in 2020. Instead, revenue from tourism in 2020 was less than a quarter of that the year before.

“Now we’re focusing on crisis management of the tourism industry,” Tourism Minister Nayef al-Fayez told The Washington Post in an interview.

The focus is now to minimize damage over the next 12 months. In the absence of a model to follow, as all countries in the world are facing similar struggles, everyone “tried to make the best” out of the situation.

Fayez says he understands the frustration of those whose livelihoods were disrupted by the pandemic. But the government has limited economic tools. “These are our abilities, and this is what is available,” he says. “We cannot do more than this. And our economic capabilities are limited.”

But many Jordanians, behind closed doors, complain about high taxes absent of sufficient governmental benefits. Year after year, the king writes letters promising reforms. But, as Jordanian writer and activist Hisham Bustani told The Post: “Amman, the center of power, has become a symbol for corruption.”