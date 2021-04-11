Hamzah was seen for the first time since he was placed under a form of house arrest amid accusations he was involved in a plot to destabilize the kingdom.
The king and prince had a rare public rift last week, with Abdullah II portraying it as an act of sedition involving his half-brother. At least 18 other people were detained in connection with the plot.
Jordanian authorities had accused Hamzah, the former crown prince, of involvement in a “malicious plot” along with two other senior officials. Hamzah denied the allegations.
Abdullah and Hamzah are both sons of the late King Hussein, who ruled for almost a half-century until his death in 1999.
Jordan has long been seen as a relatively stable western ally in the Middle East in a turbulent region. But the past year of the coronavirus has rocked the country’s largely tourism-dependent economy.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.