Hamzeh, 41, had said in an earlier video recording that he has been under house arrest since Saturday, adding that the head of the army, Maj. Gen. Youssef al-Huneiti had visited him that day and told him to refrain from speaking or meeting with non-family members.

The gag order came shortly after the audio of that confrontation was leaked Tuesday. In an occasionally unclear recording, a man who later identifies himself as the head of the army mentions to Hamzeh that there has been criticism of the country’s leadership on social media. Hamzeh responds by asking if this criticism came from him, which the man denied. But, he added, “people are starting to talk more than usual.”

AD

AD

Hamzeh was then asked not to mix with people and to cease tweeting, which prompted the prince to raise his voice and call for men to bring around the other man’s car — an apparent signal that it was time for the general to leave.

Hamzeh then reminded the man that he is in a royal’s abode. “You are entering and telling me what to do, and with whom to meet, for my country, in my house? You’re threatening me?” The man denied that this was a threat.

The prince then criticizes the government’s shortcomings, his voice rising gradually. “I respect you, and respect your institution,” he said, almost shouting. “But you do not say these ugly things in the house of [a royal]. Get in your car and leave.”

The man replied that this was a message from himself, the head of the army, as well as from the heads of security and intelligence. When the prince asked him to repeat his demands, the man requested Hamzeh not to mix with or visit people, and to stay off social media as, he said, opposition forces have been capitalizing on his posts.

AD

AD

“Have you not seen Facebook?” the man asked. In response to Hamzeh’s raised voice, he calmly said, “we are telling you, you have crossed the line.”

The leaked recording came a day after the prince signed a typed letter, released by the royal court, in which he pledges to stick by his family’s path. “The interests of the homeland must remain above all else, and we must all stand behind his majesty the king and his efforts to protect Jordan and its national interests,” said the typed letter.

The letter was signed in the presence and in the house of Prince Hassan, Hamzeh and Abdullah’s uncle, who was tapped to mediate the conflict.

At least 16 others were detained the same day the prince was placed under house arrest after authorities said extensive surveillance had found them plotting to disrupt the security and stability of the kingdom in cooperation with foreign entities.

AD

AD

Speculation about the foreign connection intensified in Amman after an unscheduled visit to Jordan on Monday by a high-ranking Saudi delegation, headed by the Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan. During the meetings with their Jordanian counterparts, the Saudi officials requested the release of Bassem Awadullah, one of the prominent Jordanians arrested Saturday, according to a senior Middle Eastern intelligence official whose government monitored the events.

The Saudis requested permission for the visit a few hours after news of the alleged plot began to leak Saturday, the official said. After the meetings with Jordanians on Monday, the Saudi delegation retired to an Amman hotel while continuing to request that Awadullah be allowed to return with them to Saudi Arabia, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of diplomatic sensitivities.

Awadullah is a Jordanian national and former top adviser to the king. Before Awadullah’s arrest, he had served as the monarch’s special envoy to Saudi Arabia, which granted him citizenship.

AD

AD