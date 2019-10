One of the detainees, Heba al-Labadi, has been on a hunger strike for 37 days. Her lawyer, Raslan Mahajne, said her condition is poor.

Mahajne said an Israeli military court refused an appeal to release Jordanian citizen Abdul Rahman Miri. He says it is expected to rule on al-Labadi’s appeal in the coming days.

There was no immediate Israeli response.

