Hassan was also sentenced to one year in prison and ordered to pay a fine of $1,410 for drug possession and use.
“The two accused hold anti-state ideas and together sought to cause chaos and strife within the state and society,” said a statement from the court, carried by Jordan’s state news agency.
The verdict comes three months after the two officials were arrested in April for allegedly conspiring with King Abdullah II’s younger half brother, Prince Hamzah bin Hussein.
The king later said Prince Hamzah’s case, and the rare royal feud, was handled within the confines of the palace. Prince Hamzah, who has made infrequent public appearances since the allegations earlier this year, has professed his fealty to the king after being placed under house arrest for days.
A former federal prosecutor, Michael Sullivan, represented Awadallah. He has accused the Jordanian state of torturing his client, including the use of electric shocks, to force a confession.
Sullivan said the trial before Jordan's state security court “has been completely unfair,” meeting behind closed doors on just six occasions.
