Israel arrested Labadi on Aug. 20 and Miri on Sep. 2. They’re being held in administrative detention, which allows for open-ended detentions without filing charges against people suspected of security offenses.

Last week, Jordan recalled its ambassador to Israel for consultation to protest the detentions. That’s further strained the tense ties between the two neighbors, who signed a peace treaty 25 years ago.

Labadi was hospitalized last week due to her deteriorating condition after over a month on hunger strike.

