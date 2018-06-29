The Syrian government and rebel fighters have agreed to a cease-fire in the southern part of the country, a Jordanian official said Friday, amid fears of a gathering humanitarian catastrophe in a region sensitive to neighbors Jordan and Israel.

In Washington, a State Department official said the United States could not confirm the truce report, and that the situation in southern Syria remained “grim,” with Russian and Syrian government forces continuing to bomb the area.

Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah, which fights alongside Damascus, said meanwhile that a “very big victory” was near in southern Syria, where pro-government forces have made rapid gains in Deraa province.

State media said troops had marched into several towns, and a rebel official said opposition front lines had collapsed.

Government forces backed by Russian air power have turned their focus to the southwest since defeating the last remaining besieged insurgent pockets, including eastern Ghouta, near Damascus.

A war monitor said the offensive has uprooted more than 120,000 civilians in the southwest since it began last week. Tens of thousands of people have fled toward the border with Jordan, and thousands more to the frontier with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

“We left under bombardment, barrel bombs, [airstrikes by] Russian and Syrian warplanes,” said Abu Khaled al-Hariri, 36, who fled from al-Harak to the Golan frontier with his wife and five children. “We are waiting for God to help us, for tents, blankets, mattresses, aid for our children to eat and drink.”

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has pressed ahead with the offensive despite U.S. warnings of “serious repercussions.” Washington has told rebels not to expect military support against the assault.

The campaign has shattered a “de-escalation” deal negotiated by the United States, Russia and Jordan that had mostly contained fighting in the southwest since last year.

A Jordanian official told Reuters that there were confirmed reports of a cease-fire in southern Syria that would lead to “reconciliation” between opposition and government forces. The official did not elaborate.

Jordan has been facilitating talks between rebel factions and Moscow over a deal that would end the violence in return for the return of state rule to Deraa province.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein warned that many civilians risk being trapped between government forces, rebels and the Islamic State, which has a small foothold there — an outcome he said would be a “catastrophe.”