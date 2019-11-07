Frequent Cabinet personnel changes are seen as a way of deflecting growing frustration among Jordanians with high prices and unemployment.
Jordan has taken in hundreds of thousands of refugees from neighboring Syria, further straining the kingdom’s limited economic resources. Western allies consider Jordan’s stability crucial to combatting Islamic extremism in the Mideast.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD