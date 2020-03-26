The three French citizens and one Iraqi worked for aid group SOS Chretiens d’Orient, which helps persecuted Christians in the region. They all had past experience in crisis zones and were staying at a hotel that regularly hosts international guests when they went missing in January.
It was a time of heightened tensions in the region after a U.S. drone strike on Baghdad airport.
