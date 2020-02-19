After her husband was killed in the fighting, she married another IS fighter and continued her life with the group. She received a regular monthly payment from the group and, according to recordings of her phone calls, she voluntarily promulgated IS terror attacks.

AD

Charged with organizing and being part of a terror group, she faces up to 15 years in prison, if convicted.

The statement does not say whether the defendant is part of a group of 110 Kosovo citizens repatriated from Syria last year.

About 30 ethnic Albanians from Kosovo are still believed to be with terror groups in Syria and Iraq.