BEIRUT — The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Council says it has agreed to work with the Syrian government on ending seven years of violence in the country.

The SDC is the political wing of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces that controls wide swathes of northeast Syria.

The group said in a statement Saturday that during meetings with officials in the capital Damascus both sides agreed to form committees for further negotiations until they can put “an end to violence and war.”

It added that they also agreed on putting forth a roadmap that leads to a “democratic decentralized Syria.”

There was no immediate comment from Syria.

In May, Syrian President Bashar Assad threatened to attack areas held by the SDF.

