

A handout picture released by the Jordanian Royal Palace on May 29, 2019, shows King Abdullah II (R) meeting with White House adviser Jared Kushner in the capital, Amman, during Kushner’s tour of the region to seek support for his Israeli-Palestinian peace plan. (AFP PHOTO / JORDANIAN ROYAL PALACE / YOUSEF ALLAN) (-/AFP/Getty Images)

Political chaos met presidential son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner as he visited Israel for meetings Thursday to bolster support for his peace plan, as the prospect of a second round of Israeli elections muddied the plan’s long-delayed rollout.

In a move that stunned Israelis, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a government by a Wednesday night deadline, and instead of giving a rival the chance to do so, his party forwarded a bill to dissolve the Knesset, Israel’s parliament.

The move means Israel will hold new elections on Sept. 17, less than six months after its April 9 vote. Netanyahu’s party led by one seat after the April parliamentary elections but had the only clear path to forming a coalition. That path was not as clear as Netanyahu had hoped, however, as he failed to reconcile the differences between ultra-Orthodox religious parties and his staunchly secular former defense minister Avigdor Liberman.

The White House is running short of time to release its plan for how to solve the decades-long conflict between Israel and Palestinians before the 2020 U.S. election campaign kicks into full swing. Analysts say Netanyahu is unlikely to want to address thorny political issues or the prospect of any concessions with the Palestinians during a campaign period.

“It’s death for the peace plan,” said Gil Hoffman, a political columnist for the Jerusalem Post, referring to Netanyahu’s failure to form a government and new elections.

Kushner, who is traveling with U.S. Middle East peace envoy Jason Greenblatt, is scheduled to meet with Netanyahu later Thursday. The pair are visiting the region to bolster support before a Bahrain workshop on the economic section of their peace plan in late June.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before voting in Israel's parliament in Jerusalem, Wednesday, May 29, 2019. (Sebastian Scheiner/AP)

But the issue is likely far from the minds of political leaders in Israel.

Addressing the country early Thursday, Netanyahu delivered remarks that sharply contrasted with his beaming speech at his campaign headquarters on election night. His failure to form a coalition with his traditional partners dents his reputation as a veteran political operator.

But there is also much more at stake. His party had been in the process of forwarding legislation that would shield members of parliament, including Netanyahu, from prosecution. In October, Netanyahu’s lawyers are scheduled to present his defense in a pre-indictment hearing to criminal charges including bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Netanyahu squarely blamed Liberman for Israel’s move to a costly second round of elections, describing him as “part of the left.”

Liberman shot back at Netanyahu, accusing him of being more left-wing. He said the “cult of personality” around Netanyahu has replaced “substantive debate.”

“Likud is not a national party but a cult of personality party,” he said, referring to Netanyahu’s party. “I recommend that Likud get itself a psychiatrist because of all of its hallucinations.”

Meanwhile, Israeli political parties began the task of preparing for a new round of elections. Among those most welcoming of the news are likely to be Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked, former education and justice ministers respectively, whose party failed to make it over the election threshold to win any seats in the Knesset.

Miriam Berger contributed to this report.

