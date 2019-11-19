The ruling emir recently fired both Defense Minister Nasser Al Sabah — his son — and Interior Minister Khaled Al Sabah, who had issued statements against each other. The defense minister said he discovered that $790 million was embezzled while the interior minister served as his predecessor.
The Justice Ministry imposed a gag order on local media from reporting on the case.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD